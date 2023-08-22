Monte Allen Morris, 45

OMAHA — Monte Allen Morris was born June 12, 1978, in Aurora, to Steve and Cynthia (Holmes) Morris.

He passed away from cancer on August 9, 2023, at his home in Omaha.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie (Manayaga) Morris; a daughter, Aubrey Morris; a son, Alec Morris; his father and stepmother, Steve and Melinda Morris of Grand Island; his mother, Cynthia (Holmes) Leth of Central City; a brother, Russel Morris of Lincoln; two half-sisters, Shannon (Shaner) Nekuda of Hastings and Sarah (Leth) Morrow of Central City; a stepsister, Carey Roy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a stepsister, Tara Roy.

Monte graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1997, then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where he majored in Philosophy and minored in Japanese.

He then went to Japan to teach English to Japanese children. While there he met Jackie. They were married Aug. 21, 2006. They were blessed with Aubrey, their daughter. He moved back to Nebraska in 2010 with Jackie and Aubrey. Soon after Jackie got her visa and they were blessed with Alec, their son.

Monte enjoyed fishing, gardening and being with his children. He worked in IT for Northern Natural Gas for the past five years.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, at Arborville Cemetery, 2-1/2 miles south of Polk on Road D.

Coffee and cake will be served at the church after the service.