 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morgan Welton

  • 0

Morgan ‘Spike' Welton, 86

BURWELL — Morgan Duane “Spike” Welton, 86, of Burwell, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Serene Samuel and Pastor Stan Gurney will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.

Spike was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Atkinson, to Morgan and Hazel (Boettcher) Welton. Spike married Sharon Garska and to this union two children were born, Mick and Tess.

Spike later married Betty Jeffres on May 3, 1961. To this union, three children were born, Doug, Brad and Kathy.

Spike is survived by four children, Tess and Roger Sinner of Sargent, Doug and Chris Welton of Burwell, Brad and Tina Welton of Burwell and Kathy and Eric Sorensen of Burwell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ron and Avis Welton of Bryant, S.D., and Laverne Welton of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Spike was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; one son, Mick Welton; and one sister, Beulah Swett.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts