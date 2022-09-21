Morgan Welton

Morgan ‘Spike' Welton, 86

BURWELL — Morgan Duane “Spike” Welton, 86, of Burwell, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Serene Samuel and Pastor Stan Gurney will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.

Spike was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Atkinson, to Morgan and Hazel (Boettcher) Welton. Spike married Sharon Garska and to this union two children were born, Mick and Tess.

Spike later married Betty Jeffres on May 3, 1961. To this union, three children were born, Doug, Brad and Kathy.

Spike is survived by four children, Tess and Roger Sinner of Sargent, Doug and Chris Welton of Burwell, Brad and Tina Welton of Burwell and Kathy and Eric Sorensen of Burwell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ron and Avis Welton of Bryant, S.D., and Laverne Welton of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Spike was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; one son, Mick Welton; and one sister, Beulah Swett.