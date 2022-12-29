Murlene Mickey, 84

AURORA — Murlene Mickey, 84, of Aurora, formerly of Osceola, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Memorial Community Care.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 9th Street, Aurora. The Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Osceola Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton Community Foundation or to the family for future designation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

L. Murlene Mickey, the daughter of Lloyd and Lorena (Stratton) Miller, was born in Osceola on Nov. 2, 1938 and passed away in Aurora on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 84.

Murlene grew up in Osceola. She attended school in Osceola.

Murlene was united in marriage to Donald Mickey on Oct. 11, 1954, at Schuyler. They had two children, Debi and Curtis. They farmed in the Osceola area for 26 years and owned Mickey's Variety in Osceola, which she managed. They moved to Aurora in 2006, to be closer to family. Murlene worked at Jim's U-Save in Aurora for almost 10 years. Donald passed away on Feb. 6, 2019.

Murlene loved cardinals and baking for her family. She especially liked to spend time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids those were her most precious times.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debi Pliefke of Osceola; son, Curt (Mary) Mickey of Phillips; five grandchildren, Sommer (Darvell) Harrison, Megan (Don) Natale, Jesse (Jennifer) Pliefke, Michaela (Cole) Proper and Clint (Barbie) Mickey;12 great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.

Murlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Raymond Miller and Lavern Miller and sister, Patty Ray.