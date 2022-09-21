Nadean Hoelck, 96

Nadean A. Hoelck, 96, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

According to Nadean's wishes, there will be a private family burial held in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with a celebration of life to be planned at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation.

Nadean was born May 23, 1926, the daughter of Harve and Cora (VanHorn) Scobie. She was born and raised in Giltner, graduating from Giltner High School. She then went on to become a teacher and taught for several years before becoming a homemaker. Nadean loved to play golf, throw parties, decorate her houses, and we can't leave out Tom Brady. She had a great sense of style and took great pride in her appearance. She always looked good no matter what. She never had a bad day and was always ready to face the challenges of the day with a smile. Nadean never knew a stranger and would always find a new friend no matter where she was.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Greg Hoelck of Hastings, John (Carmen) Hoelck of Giltner, Annabet (Lonny) Foster of Grand Island and Kathy White of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Sophie Saunders, Sadie Golden, Megan Foster and Jenny Foster, Corey Hoelck, Cortney Hoelck, Matt Thies, Thomas Thies, Logan Thies, Nicholas White and JT White; as well as eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and a brother-in-law, Leroy Hoelck; as well as several nieces and nephews that were near and dear to her heart.

Nadean is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Hoelck; her parents, Harvey and Cora Scobie, her five siblings, Forest Scobie, Devonne Humphrey, Elaine Larmore, Marilynn Lynch and her twin brother, Dean Scobie; as well as her brothers-in-law, Dean Hoelck, Don Hoelck and Father Frank Hoelck.