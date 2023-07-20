Nadine B. Moore, 91

GRAND ISLAND — Nadine B. Moore, 91, of Grand Island, formerly of Doniphan, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Doniphan United Methodist Church. The Rev. Scott Evans will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.Sunday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Nadine was born on March 17, 1932, in Doniphan the second daughter of Carl and Hazel (Morgan) Hendrickson. She graduated from Doniphan High School, class of 1949. Nadine worked in the credit department at Montgomery Ward in Grand Island from 1951-1973. In June 1973, she was united in marriage to William Guy Moore. They moved to North Platte where she worked for JCPenney for many years. After Guy’s passing, she moved back to Doniphan. She then worked for Holiday Inn, Sam’s Club and the Doniphan Senior Center. She finally retired at the young age of 85 on October 8, 2018.

Some of her enjoyments included Husker football and volleyball. She was an active member of Doniphan United Methodist Church, serving on the church’s Afternoon Circle. She had the best memories of playing cards and socializing at the Doniphan Senior Center.

She is survived by her sister, Susan Whitaker of Doniphan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Billy (Katherine) Hendrickson and James (Jeannette) Hendrickson; a sister, Joan (Dallas) Pfeil; and a brother-in-law, Richard Whitaker.