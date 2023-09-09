Nadine "Denie" Franssen, 93

LITCHFIELD — Our dear Mother, Nadine “Denie” Franssen, born September 24, 1929, peacefully passed away on September 6, 2023, with her children by her side.

Family was everything to Denie. She was a wonderful mother and was always there for her family. She was generous, gentle, loving and kind.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 324 E. Corinth St., in Ravenna. Father Mark Maresh will officiate. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at the church in Ravenna, followed by the rosary at 6 p.m.

Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Denie was married to Lavern “Shorty” Franssen for 54 years. They started their life together in Boelus and raised their three children in Gibbon. Later in their lives they moved to farm in Litchfield.

Denie enjoyed golf, gardening and playing cards. She was a sharp Bridge and Pinochle player and was always up for a game. She loved to watch things grow and enjoyed sharing the harvest. She was a tremendous cook and always had your favorite meal ready. Denie especially loved to travel to see her kids and grandkids in California and Texas.

Denie was led by her Catholic Faith and was very active in the Altar Society. She was unselfish, she always put others before herself.

Denie is survived by her children, Bob (Sharon) Franssen, Cyndi (Jeff) Walters and Pam (Chuck) Wakely. She was very proud of her five grandchildren, Alix, Tyler, Andrew, Mason, Logan, and Reece; and her three great-grandchildren, Alya, Ryan and Houston.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Shorty; her parents, Tom and Ester Eriksen; and her siblings, Jayne, Jack, and Riley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.