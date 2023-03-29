Nancy Arends

Nancy Arends, born Jan. 7, 1945, passed away while vacationing in Florida with her best friend and husband, Bob Arends. She met Jesus Friday March 17, 2023, and was reunited with her parents, Fred and Matilda Rahn, two brothers, Ray and Kitten and sister, Donna, along with her two sons Blake and Spencer.

She has left earth-side, her husband, Bob Arends; sister, Linda Hart (Bob Hart) as well as six of her children, Shane Arends (Lisa Arends), Brad Arends (Shree Arends), Robyn Peterson (Blu Peterson), Brooke Witte (Brody Witte), Tanner Arends (Keeana Arends), Molly Kentner (Alex Kentner), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Nancy married Bob Arends Jan. 19, 1964, the love of her life and adventure partner. One of her biggest accomplishments in life was the love she shared for Christ, and how many people sought him because of her. Her pride and joy, were all of her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, as well as the multiple people she brought in as family over her lifetime. Most of which call her by her well known nickname “Nanny”.

Other than dreaming of the day she would meet Jesus, she lived her life in such a way you would have thought each day was her last. Always hooting and hollering with her famous “woo,woo,woo”.

Upon her request, she's asked for balloons in her memory rather than flowers. It is her way of reminding us to always celebrate the lives we live, take each day as it comes, and when you get the chance go on vacation.

Join us in celebrating her at 11 a.m. on April 8 at Abundant life Christian center, Grand Island. Lunch to follow.