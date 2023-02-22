Nancy Badura, 71

KEARNEY — Nancy Jolene (Johnson) Badura, 71, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital In Omaha after a nearly 14 year battle with cancer.

A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, with burial at the Kearney Cemetery following Mass.

A visitation will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at St. James. The family requests memorials to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Kearney Catholic School Foundation. Arrangements are through O'Brien, Straatmann, Redinger Funeral Home.

Nancy Jolene (Johnson) Badura was born on March 3, 1951, in Osmond, the daughter and only child of Omar and Arlene (Mader) Johnson. She grew up on a farm in Antelope County just outside of Plainview, and attended a one-room country school not far from her family's farm. She later attended Plainview High School. Throughout her years in school she was involved in 4-H, FSA, Rainbow Girls, mixed chorus, musicals, and baton. She graduated in 1969 and at that same time her mother Arlene would pass away.

Her true passion started at the age of four when she took her first piano lesson and for the next 65 plus years she would play piano whenever she could. Whether at Mass, as part of groups, teaching piano, or just for the pure joy. She was a master at playing the piano and could truly do amazing things with the keyboard. Her piano provided the soundtrack to her life. In her final year she was not strong enough to play and this truly broke her heart. Her husband and son were the last to hear her play and that sound will be missed by not only them, but many others who have heard.

Many more songs would be added to her soundtrack after she left Plainview. Her father, Omar remarried. Through her new stepmother, Bernice she gained five brothers and sisters which meant she was no longer an only child. She attended Kearney State College (UNK) and eventually met her husband, Claude there. They were married in Ashton on Aug. 7, 1971. Nancy left school to become a housewife and eventually a mother and Claude would graduate in 1972 and continue working for DeKalb. Their son, Christopher was born on Oct., 22, 1972.

Claude's job took him to many states: Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, and eventually back to Nebraska where he would eventually leave DeKalb and join the Ashton State Bank. She relished every move and looked forward to indulging another of her passions, interior design. She loved turning a mere house into a home. She also loved to travel. She visited all fifty states multiple times, as well as 25 foreign countries. She had many other interests at various points in her life such as ceramics, sewing, baking, working for multiple catholic schools as a secretary, working in the lab at DeKalb, working in the bank as a tellerookkeeper, she loved Nebraska football, and many other things too numerous to mention.

Nancy; you were a wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and maybe most of all, musician. The piano is now silent, the soundtrack complete. Good-bye and god bless.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Claude; her son, Chris; sister, Diane (Jim) Anderson; brother, Larry (Bev) Schilousky; sisters-in-law, Sharol Schilousky, Adrianna (Bob) Davis and Rebecca (Larry) Parker; nieces and nephews, and cousins including “big sis” Sandra Cumming.

She was preceded in death by her father, Omar; mother, Arlene; stepmother, Bernice; grandparents, Ole and Mary Johnson and Marion and Lula Mader; brother, Bill Schilousky; sisters, Phyllis Brandt and Jean Wulf; brother-in-law, Jim Wulf; and numerous aunts and uncles.