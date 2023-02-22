Nancy Badura, 71

KEARNEY — Nancy Badura, 71, of Kearney, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. Friday, FeB. 24 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Joe Hannappel officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil/Prayer Service.

Memorials are suggested to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or to Kearney Catholic High School Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.