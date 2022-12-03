Nancy Johnson

Nancy A. Johnson, 73, lifelong resident of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Heritage at Sagewood.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Nancy was born on December 16, 1948 in Grand Island, only daughter of Fred and Evelyn (Speck) Samway.

She graduated from Grand Island Senior High and began employment with the telephone company as an operator. On July 25, 1975 she was united in marriage to Marshall “Lynn” Johnson. The couple was blessed with son, Joe.

Nancy was an avid reader. She also loved to garden and keep the dandelions at bay. She enjoyed her monthly lunch date with her friends. Once her grandsons were born, she was blessed to babysit them through many years.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Lynn of Grand Island; son, Joe (Crystal) Johnson; grandsons, Derrick and Zachary Johnson; brothers, Charles (Sharon) Samway of Sterling Co and Dennis (Pat) Samway of Johnson Lake, NE; sister-in-law, Carol Samway of McCook; numerous extended cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry Samway and Jim Samway.

Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com