Nancy Kauffman, 84

OMAHA — Nancy Kauffman, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at The Heritage at Legacy in Omaha.

Funeral services are pending at the Aurora United Methodist Church. More details will appear later.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com