Nancy Kauffman, 84

OMAHA — Nancy Kauffman, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at The Heritage at Legacy in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Pastor Mary Scott will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Please go to www.umcaurora.org, scroll down and click on livestream.

Interment and a private graveside service will be in the Aurora Cemetery prior to the funeral service.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.

Nancy Ann Kauffman, the daughter of William and Frieda (Drawbaugh) McHargue, was born in Central City, Nebraska, on February 26, 1939, and passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, on August 17, 2023, at the age of 84.

Nancy grew up in the Marquette area and attended country schools. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1956. Nancy lived and worked in Lincoln for a short time before her marriage.

Nancy was united in marriage to Clayton Kauffman on December 20, 1958, at the Monroe Church in Phillips, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children, Kent, Julie and Susan. Nancy and Clayton first farmed for her father and then they began their own farming operation in 1962. In January of 1991 they moved to Grand Island. Clayton passed away on September 5, 2014. Nancy resided at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island until moving to Omaha in 2022.

She loved to travel and always had a great time taking the grandchildren on trips. Nancy loved to entertain family and friends. She loved to cook and bake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Ramona (Don) Larson; two brothers, Dale McHargue and Billy McHargue; a sister-in-law, Estelle Infinger; her and father- and mother-in-law, Wesley and Helga Kauffman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Kent (Jeanine) Kauffman of Omaha; daughters, Julie (Brad) Palensky of North Bend and Susan Dahl of Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren, Braden (Crystal) Palensky, Nicholas (Kolby) Kauffman, Andrew (Samantha) Palensky, Jonathan Kauffman, Caitlin (Cody) Sweeney, Cale (Kaecee) Palensky, Peyton (Jesse) Smith, Madison (William) Vonderfecht and Henry Dahl; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Marlene McHargue, Barbara Kleve and Linda Creager; and many nieces and nephews.