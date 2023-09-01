Nancy Sue Hadan, 85

GRAND ISLAND — Nancy Sue (Holmes) Hadan, 85, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island.

Nancy was born on July 31, 1938, in Kennard, Nebraska, to Rolland Clinton “Bud” Holmes and Lenora Mae (Peterson) Holmes. Nancy spent her formative years in Kennard and Bennington, and graduated from Atkinson High School in 1955.

On August 18, 1956, Nancy married Donald Lee Hadan of Franklin, Nebraska. Nancy and Don went on to raise their family in Wood River, Grand Island, and later Round Rock, Texas.

Nancy was a loving mother of eight and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved Nebraska football and volleyball and never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Huskers!

Nancy also enjoyed music and was a member of Mother Singers in Grand Island, and also played handbells at her church in Round Rock. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Wood River.

Nancy had a knack for interior decor and making a house into a home. She also enjoyed cooking, indoor gardening, studying her ancestry, fresh fish and produce from her sons, and crossword puzzles.

Nancy is survived by her children Shelly Holman of Lincoln; Jeff (Diann) Hadan of Grand Island, Craig Hadan of London, Arkansas, Kelly (Jim) Sybrant of Bassett, Susan Hadan of Hastings, Libby (Randy) Aberle of Minot, North Dakota, Amy Hadan of San Francisco, California, and Mindi Hadan of Lincoln. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Holmes of Philipsburg, Montana; a sister, Cynthia Ray of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Nita Holmes of Omaha, Maggie Holmes of Chester, Montana, and Shirley (Neil) Schnuerle of Franklin; and a brother-in-law, Dale DeRiese of Lincoln. Nancy also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Barbera DeRiese; two brothers, Roger and Bernard Holmes; her husband, Donald Hadan; a grandson, Otto Westra; a sister-in-law, Arcella (McFarland) Holmes; her stepmother, Lorraine Holmes; and her parents, Bud and Lenora Holmes.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 13, at First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4490 W. Capital Ave in Grand Island. A reception will follow.

Memorials may be given in Nancy’s name to the family. Friends may go online at www.apfelfuneralhome.com to extend condolences to the family.