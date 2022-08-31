Nathan ‘Nate' Zrust, 43

Nathan “Nate” Arnold Zrust, 43, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home.

A family graveside service will be held at Zion Cemetery at Clarkson. To honor Nate's wishes, he will be buried by his grandparents.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Nate was born July 16, 1979, in Grand Island, the son of Ken and Gerri (Moeller) Zrust. He grew up in Grand Island, attending Newell and Walnut and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1998. Nate then got his certification in welding.

A member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Nate was baptized and confirmed at St. Pauls. A simple man, he lived a simple life, never needing anything other than the necessities. Nate enjoyed his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Those who cherish his memory include his parents, Ken and Gerri; brother, Nicholas (Julie) Zrust of David City and their children, Neil, Coulson and Lauren; sister, Noelle Zrust (Jesus Escobedo) of Commerce City, Colo., and their children, Aliza, Anthony, Izaic and Jazlyn; a great-niece, Latilina Alarado; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arnold and Helen Zrust and maternal grandparents, Henry and Dorothy Moeller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.