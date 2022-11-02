Neal Bahn, 82

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Neal V. Bahn, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 82. He resided in Peachtree City, Ga.

Neal was born on Oct. 12, 1940, in Grand Island to Floyd and Florice (Wells) Bahn. His family relocated to Scottsbluff where he graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1958. Neal enlisted in the Navy in 1959. In 1960, he was sent to the U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. where he qualified to become a navy officer and pilot. He was commissioned in November 1960. Ensign Neal V. Bahn received his “Wings of Gold” June 1st, 1961. Now a Naval Aviator, he served on the carriers USS Coral Sea, USS Constellation, and USS Ticonderoga, as a Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron aviator. Neal was awarded the Air Medal for action in Vietnam, the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon as well as the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and an accommodation for 1,548 accident-free hours. Neal was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant on Sept. 29, 1967.

On June 4, 1960, he married Maureen Murphy Bahn. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in June of 2022.

Neal started his career as a commercial pilot with Eastern Airlines in 1968, where he achieved the title of Captain by 1996. Neal and Maureen moved their family to Peachtree City, Ga. in 1975, where he built their home with his own two hands and raised their two children, son, David and daughter, Janile. His passion was flying but his pride and joy was his house.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maureen Bahn; son, David Bahn; daughter, Janile Giovanelli; and his six grandchildren, Tristan Epps, Dominic Lo, Camden Bahn, Braedon Bahn, Angela and Allison Giovanelli; and his sister, Arlabeth Bahn Gable, residing in Scottsbluff.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Florice Bahn.