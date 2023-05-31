Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Neil D. Stoecker Sr., 84

GRAND ISLAND — Neil D. Stoecker Sr., 84, of Grand Island, passed away on May 30, 2023 at CHI Health St. Francis.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial with military honors will be a4 3 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Apfel Funeral Home.

He was born on September 16, 1938 in Amelia, Nebraska, to Joseph William and Myrtle Ina (Conrad) Stoecker. He graduated from Valentine High School in 1957.

He entered the United States Navy on September 30, 1957, where he was a machinist mate on multiple military ships. He was honorably discharged on September 14, 1961.

Neil was blessed to marry Jacqueline “Jackie” Mizner on October 7, 1958. To this union four children were born: Vicki, Neil Jr., Jeremy, and Michael Jay.

He spent most of his weekends in the summer at the lake, boating and camping with his best friend, Joe Hanson, and family. His hobbies consisted of racing cars — whether that was on a track or on the interstate. He also loved fixing cars and spending time with his family. Neil retired from New Holland after working for 31 years. He was a man who loved to work, it did not matter how big or small of a project he would insist on doing it himself.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie Stoecker; his children, Vicki Stoecker, Neil (Mary) Stoecker Jr., and Jeremy (Sarah) Stoecker; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred and Joe Stoecker; and an infant son, Michael Jay Stoecker.