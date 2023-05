GRAND ISLAND — Nelva “Elaine” Francis, 96, of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Tabitha at Prairie Commons in Grand Island.

Funeral services in Elaine’s honor will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Garfield will officiate. Visitation will begin an hour prior. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton, Nebraska.