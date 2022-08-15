Neoma Pichler

Neoma Fay Pichler, 95, of Grand Island died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at CHI Health St. Francis.

At Fay's request, there will be no services.

Fay was born on January 14, 1927 to Bryan and Lena (Lieb) Finch in Venus, NE.

She was united in marriage to Val Pichler on January 29, 1946 at O'Neill, NE. The couple lived in Columbus and Grand Island where she was a bookkeeper for Rapid Film Freight Service and bookkeepero-owner with Val of Rapid Carbonic.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Platte-Duetsche and the Saddle Club. Her hobbies were gardening, needlework, crocheting, quilting, and she also enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends.

Fay is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Jerry) Beer of Highlands Ranch, CO; five grandchildren: Ryan Pichler, Valarie Bullis, Christina Wendt, Kelly Beer, and Katie Wible; and 10 great grandchildren: Ellie, Reese, Emersyn, and Siena Pichler, Jackson and Camryn Bullis, Trace Policky, Tatum Beer, Caroline and Chloe Wible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Val Pichler; sons, Kenny and Randy Pichler and her grandson, John Pichler.

