Nicholas D. Hays, 48

GRAND ISLAND — Nicholas D. “Nick” Hays, 48, of Grand Island, passed away September 6, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, at the funeral home.

Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Nicholas was born March 10, 1975, in Grand Island to Dan and Kristy (Smith) Hays.

Nick attended school in Grand Island and graduated from Senior High in 1993. He moved to Arizona where he lived for five years before returning to Grand Island. He worked for various HVAC places around Grand Island and Hastings. He was very skilled and had many people call for his help. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, shooting pool and fishing. He was a Steelers football fan.

He is survived by parents, Dan and Kristy; two brothers, Eric and Greg (Michelle) Hays; two nephews, Jayden and Carter Hays; a great-niece, Amelia Hays; two uncles, William Hays and Lynn Eschliman; and cousins, Jennie and Ramsey Eschliman.

Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Warren and Janet Hays; maternal grandparents, Letha and Roy Smith; an aunt, Kathy Eschliman; and a cousin, Shawn Eschliman.