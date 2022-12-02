Nina Meth, 94

OMAHA — Nina Jean Meth, 94, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 in Omaha.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Benson Baptist Church, 6319 Maple Street, Omaha, NE. 68104

Nina Jean Meth received her Master Degree in Physical Education in 1953 from Penn State University. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education in 1950 from the University of Ottawa.

Nina Jean spent 31 years with the American Red Cross as field director and teacher. Throughout her career she oversaw operations, trained volunteers and staff. She went on several fact finding trips to China, the Czech Republic, and the Dominican Republic.

Nina Jean lived in Japan for a period of 2 years with the American Red Cross and did extensive tours in South Korea and Vietnam in war time. She also taught for American Baptist Churches, USA in Thailand.

She served as President of the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska starting in 2010.

She was recognized by Cambridge WHO's Who for demonstrating dedication, leadership and excellence in humanitarian services.

She is preceded in death by her Father, Elmer S. Meth; her Mother, Carolyn Meth; Sister, Hazel L. “Taffy” King; her nieces, Christine D. King and Susan E. King-Morris, Barbara “Barbie” King and Peggy King; and her nephew, James S. King.

She is survived by her nephew, Matthew R. King; niece by Marriage, JoAngela King; great-nieces, Jennifer Reed Dethlefs, Lia Stowe, Carrie Kreiling, Che' Gravelyn, Kassie Hager, Melissa Renee Havlovec, Angela Nyhoff, Jaime King and

Jasmine King. She also was survived by many great-great-nieces and nephews that knew her well, Christopher Reed, Manda Reed, Russell Dethlefs, Katie Dethlefs. Kendra Rimpler, Blue Widner, Chase Reed, Jake Reed, Oliver Gravelyn, Sola Gravelyn, Olivia Chavez, Ava Hager, Landen Havlovec, Bryleigh Nyhoff, Cora Needham; She is also survived by seven great-great-great-nieces and nephews.

Nina Jean, You will be sorely missed by all, and you touched all of our lives in so many ways. Thank you for all you did. For carrying this family through so much pain and loss and all of the many triumphs. You were there.