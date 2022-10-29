Noah Lau, 27

Noah J. Lau, 27, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

A celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Third City Christian Church, 4100 West 13th Street, Grand Island, with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating the service.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family, as memorial fund will be established in memory of Noah for his beautiful daughter, Hazel.

Noah was born on July 19, 1995 in Englewood, Colo., the son of Daniel and Angela (Kelly) Lau. He was the youngest of three boys. His family moved to Grand Island in 2000, and he attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School where his faith in Jesus Christ was nurtured. He continued to nourish his faith at Third City Christian Church where you would find him in the front row. He graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School class of 2013.

Noah took up wresting at age 6, always cheered on by brothers, parents, and grandparents. He competed in peewee wrestling and continued to wrestle throughout high school, finishing his career by qualifying for state his junior and senior year. Noah loved being outdoors hunting and fishing with his brothers and dad at “The Ranch”, in western Nebraska. He shared this love of the outdoors with Hazel. He, Annessa, and Hazel loved going to the zoo, pumpkin patches, fairs, or fishing. Noah was employed by Landscaping Solutions allowing him to work outdoors. He enjoyed working with his hands and using his physical strength, but most importantly working side by side with his brother, Nick, and his friends.

Noah's family was his cornerstone. He could usually be found spending time with his family and friends. He celebrated every Mother's Day, hunting morel mushrooms with his mom, dad, brothers, Annessa and Hazel. Noah loved people and would talk to anyone. He loved, laughed, and lived life to fullest. Noah would drop anything to help out a stranger but especially family. His heart was huge and he wasn't ashamed to tell you he loved you or give you a hug. His greatest treasure was being daddy to his daughter, Hazel.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Hazel; his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Annessa Heath; his parents, Dan and Angie Lau; brother, Nate (Kari) Lau and their daughter, Harper; brother, Nick Lau; grandparents, Ron and Jan Lau and Larry and Arlene Kelly; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.