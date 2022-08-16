Norine Valasek, 62
CAIRO — Norine S. Valasek, 62, of Cairo, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Private family services will be held.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested the Grace Foundation.
Norine Valasek, 62
CAIRO — Norine S. Valasek, 62, of Cairo, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Private family services will be held.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested the Grace Foundation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.