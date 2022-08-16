 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norine Valasek

Norine Valasek, 62

CAIRO — Norine S. Valasek, 62, of Cairo, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Private family services will be held.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested the Grace Foundation.

