Norine Valasek

CAIRO — Norine S. Valasek, 62, of Cairo, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Private family services will be held. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to The Grace Cancer Foundation.

Norine was born on May 21, 1960, in Hastings, daughter of Norbert and Catherine (Loskill) Parr.

She grew up on the family farm near Roseland, where she graduated from Roseland High School with the class of 1978 and named the outstanding girl of the graduating class. The same year she won Adams County Sirloin Club Queen. Norine surrounded herself with animals from a young age. She learned how to care for cows, sheep, dogs and horses. Her love for dogs led to her profession as a dog groomer for 40 years. She began grooming at Honore Kennels and recently was employed by Family Pet Clinic. Along with her husband, Randy, Norine was a part owner of Eagle Eye Weed Control.

Norine was united in marriage to Randy Valasek on Jan. 5, 1985. They made their home northwest of Cairo where she cared for all of the animals they raised. She adored her canine companions and loved them like family. Norine also enjoyed growing beautiful flower gardens. Norine went on many trips with her sisters and could usually find a few slot machines on the way. She was a dedicated classic rock fan and attended numerous concerts, and once in a while, she would go to a country concert with Randy.

She is survived by her husband, Randy of Cairo; brothers, Merle (Donna) Parr of Roseland and Stanley Parr of Kearney; sisters, Monica (Wayne) Mousel of Roseland, Marcia Konen of Hastings and Sheila Linder of Lincoln; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Mary Valasek of Grand Island; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick Valasek of Irving, Texas, Rod (Julie) Valasek of Grand Island, Ranita (James) Hallum of Arlington, Texas, Ralisa (Mike) Leaman of Doniphan, and Regina (Jimmy) McKinney of Roanoke, Texas. Norine was a wonderful aunt and leaves many nieces and nephews and numerous friends both four-legged and two.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, G. Peter Konen; and sister-in-law, Sandy Parr.

