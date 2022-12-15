Norma Cunningham, 96

Norma J. Cunningham, 96, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Norma was born on May 21, 1926, daughter of Harvey and Martha (Block) Aden in Gothenburg. she attended Gothenburg Public Schools until her family relocated to Grand Island where she graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1943.

On Dec. 27, 1946, she was united in marriage to Benjamin J. Cunningham at St. Mary's Cathedral. The couple lived in Omaha and then returned to Grand Island.

Norma was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral; she was a former PEO member. Norma volunteered as a grandmother teacher at Wasmer and was a member of Friday Book Club. She was active in restoring the historic Frank House and Norma was also on the advisory council for the Vice Chancellor at the University of Nebraska Kearney. Norma was an avid gardener, reader and excelled at her needlework, she sent 102 hand knitted baby blankets to St. Francis Hospital. Norma was fortunate to enjoy many travels with her husband including many antique collecting trips.

Norma is survived by her children, John M. (Sarah) Cunningham of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Mark A. Cunningham of Jeffersonville, Pa., Ann L. (Stan) Brondel of Grand Island and Jane E. Cunningham of St. Paul, Minn; grandchildren, Katy (Mike) Bentzinger, Emily Jones, Leslie (Mike) Hilliard, Benjamin Cunningham, Catherine Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Jase Jones, Lauren Jones and Liam Bentzinger; and numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benjamin J. Cunningham; son, Michael J. Cunningham; daughters, Susan E. Foster and Mary Beth Anderson; and five siblings.

Memorials are suggested to The Stop Fund (Stop Trafficking On The Plains) or the Stuhr Museum Foundation.