Norma Gosda, 89

RAVENNA — Norma Jean Gosda, 89, of Ravenna, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Service and celebration of Norma's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. More details will follow.