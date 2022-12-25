Norma Gosda, 89

RAVENNA — Norma Jean Gosda, 89, of Ravenna, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Service and celebration of Norma's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Norma was born Jan. 23, 1933, at Prosser, the daughter of Claus and Edna (Dibbern) Boltz. She grew up on the family farm northwest of Wood River and received her education at country school, graduating from Wood River High School.

Norma married Frank W. Gosda in 1954. They lived in Grand Island, moving to Eugene, Ore. in 1957, where they lived for 11 years. They then lived in Boise, Idaho, for five years before returning to Grand Island. Norma had always wished to visit Oregon again. The family made the 3600-mile round trip in 2018, and Norma was able to see the ocean again.

Norma and Frank made their home in Ravenna the last few years with their granddaughter and her husband, Betty and Geoffrey Mays. Frank died in 2020.

Norma worked at Ben's Rexall Drug Store for several years, then as a seamstress at Liberty Cleaners. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, making clothes for her family throughout the years. Norma loved to watch the birds…and her neighbors. She especially enjoyed interacting with her great-grandchildren.

Those who cherish her memory include her sons, Jerry (Dixie) Wilson of Lincoln, Frank (Joan) Gosda of Grand Island, Norman (Rachel) Gosda of Ravenna and Vern Gosda of Grand Island; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; daughter, Connie Gosda; sister, Lavonne Sautter; grandson, Nicholas Gosda; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Victor and Lee Gosda; and daughter-in-law, Dee Gosda.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

