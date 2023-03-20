Norma Jeanne Robertshaw, 99, formerly of Giltner, died Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.

Services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Giltner with the Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick and Kathy Uldrich Officiating. Burial will be in the Giltner Cemetery, Giltner, NE. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, March 21st at the United Methodist Church in Giltner. Memorials are suggested to the Giltner Alumni Scholarship Fund. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Jeanne Robertshaw was born February 20, 1924 in Giltner, Nebraska the daughter of Walace J. & Adeline E. (Abel) Benson. She received her education from Giltner High School, graduating with the class of 1941. She attended Hastings Business College for one year. She worked in O.C.S. G-2 (Office Chief of Staff) in Washington, D.C., Corps of Engineers, Manhattan District in Grand Junction, Colorado. She returned to Hastings, where she was employed at the Naval Ammunition Dept.

She was united in marriage to William J. “Bill” Robertshaw on May 26, 1946 at Hastings, Nebraska. The couple made their home in Giltner.

She was a member of Giltner United Methodist Church, where she was the church organist for 30+ years, Eastern Star, Phillips Chapter #204, and the Doniphan American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, reading and spending time at their cabin on “Bush Island.”

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Paula Omel, Peg & Pat Bell all of Giltner, two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry & Mary Jane Robertshaw of Marquette and Tom Robertshaw of Giltner, daughters-in-law, Christina Robertshaw of Branson, MO, and Jeanne Robertshaw of Aurora, 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William “Bill” Robertshaw, two sons, Jack Robertshaw & Barry Robertshaw, daughter and son-in-law, Jean & John Cates, sister and brother-in-law, Peggy & Carl Schlingman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cliff & Eva Robertshaw and nephews Craig Robertshaw & Rich Robertshaw.