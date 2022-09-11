Norman Baum

Norman C. Baum, 86, of Tecumseh, passed away Sept. 2, 2022. He was born on the family farm south of Tecumseh, NE, March 12, 1936 to Fred W. and Mary E. (Leuenberger) Baum. Norm graduated from Tecumseh H.S. in 1953. He graduated from UNL in 1957 with a degree in Vocational Education.

Norm served his country from in the Army from 1958-1960. He spent one year in Korea. He taught at Campbell H.S. before leaving the teaching profession to pursue other business opportunities. Norman worked as an ag appraiser in Oakland, and moved to Grand Island and was involved with real estate before starting his own painting business. He painted for 27 years until retiring and returning to his home town of Tecumseh.

Norm married Loreta Poviliatis in 1965 in Omaha. To this union three sons were born, Chris, David and Andrew. He later married Connie Kay Pieper in Grand Island on May 8, 1995. Norm's family grew to include his step-children, Angela, Amy, Jay and Michael.

Norm was involved in many different organizations over the years. He was very active in the ARC in the early days of Special Education, Toastmasters, many church groups and the Gideons. Norm was a big supporter of Camp Kaleo in Burwell for many years. He enjoyed attending his own kids sporting events and those of his grandchildren whenever possible. Norm was a huge Husker sports and Lincoln Salt Dogs fan, either in person or watching on tv. He was also an avid fan of the Nebraska Wesleyan Track Team. Over the years, he was a member of the United Congregational Church in Grand Island and his home church, Maple Grove, rural Tecumseh.

He is survived by wife Connie, Tecumseh, sons, Chris Baum (Steph), Lincoln and David and Andy Baum, Grand Island, step-children, Angela Sidlo, OR, Amy Schutte, Juniata, Jay Daniel Owens and Michael Birdsong, grandchildren, Jacob and Avery Baum, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lester, Glen, Robert, sisters, Lorene Behrends, Luella Baum.

Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 a.m. Fri., Sept. 16, 2022, St. Paul's U.C.C. (Maple Grove), rural Tecumseh. Service livestreamed on Wherry Mortuary Facebook page.

Visitation: 9-8, with family, 6-8 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh.

Inurnment will follow in church cemetery with full military honors. www.wherrymortuary.com.