Norman Keller, 86

ST. PAUL — Norman Dale Keller, 86, of St. Paul, passed away on March 6, 2023 at Brookefield Park.

Norm chose cremation. A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. A short time of remembrance will be at 5:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Norman was born on Aug. 19, 1936, on the Johansen Family farm outside of Farwell, the son of William and Beulah (Johansen) Keller. Norm attended school in Elba, graduating in 1954.

He married Marcia Petersen on Jan. 8, 1955. Except for a short time living in Oregon, the couple lived their entire married lives in Howard County, living on a farm outside of Elba and then in St. Paul. They celebrated their 68th anniversary in January 2023 and were blessed with four children.

He attended one year of college at the University of Nebraska and was a lifelong Cornhusker fan, especially for the football and volleyball teams. He was a football season ticketholder for over 50 years. He was also a dedicated fan of the St. Paul Wildcats. Norm and Marcia could often be found in the stands long after their kids and grandson had graduated from St. Paul High School. Even after moving to Brookefield Park, the couple tuned in the radio or tv broadcasts to cheer on the Huskers and Wildcats.

In his younger days, he enjoyed playing baseball. Throughout his life, he enjoyed reading, horse racing, dancing and polka music. Above all else, his greatest love was his family.

Over the years, he farmed in the St. Paul, Elba and Farwell areas. He was also a longtime businessman in St. Paul, working at the Clayton Petersen Oil Company for 25 years, managing the Bel-Air Motel from 1958-1963, and purchasing the Conoco Gas Station and Motel in the early 1980s. In 1984, he added a liquor store to the business to create Keller's Korner on the north edge of St. Paul on Highway 281. He faithfully opened the gas station at Keller's Korner at 4:30 am each day until closing the business in December 2016 at the age of 80.

Norm is survived by his wife, Marcia; children and spouses, Robin Keller of St. Paul, Brent and Stacey Keller of St. Paul, Gina Keller of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Sara and Steven Besly of Dallas, Texas; daughter-in-law, Carol Keller of Columbus; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Joseph Charbonneau, Andrea and Joe Dorsey, Jefferson Keller, Isabella Besly and Victoria Besly; great-grandchildren, Josette Charbonneau, Joey Dorsey and Carter Dorsey; sister, Virginia Bartunek of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, David Dzingle of Auburn, Wash., and Clayton Petersen, Jr. of Arizona; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sharon Fay Keller; sister, Norene Dzingle; in-laws, Clayton and Hildur Petersen; sisters-in-law, Dorla Kremlacek and Janice Graf; brothers-in-law, Ed Kremlacek and David Bartunek.