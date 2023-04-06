Norman Keller, 86
ST. PAUL — Norman Dale Keller, 86, of St. Paul, passed away on March 6, 2023, at Brookefield Park.
Norm chose cremation. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. A short time of remembrance will be at 5:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Memorials are suggested to Howard County Medical Center or St. Paul High School Athletic Department where Norm and Marcia were loyal fans for many years.