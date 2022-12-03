Nyla Mae Gay, 66, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Nyla Mae was born to Charles F. & Anna R. (Stanlea) Griffin on June 30, 1956, in Kearney, Nebraska. Nyla being one of the youngest of a large family.

She grew up in St. Paul and attended school at St. Paul Schools. Nyla married Larry Gay shortly after school and they lived their entire married lives in the St. Paul area. To this union their two daughters were born, Shannon and Dezarae.

She did domestic work in and near St. Paul for many years and looked after her brother, Ervin until he passed away in 2018. Nyla loved her flowers and especially taking care of her grandchildren over the years.

She will be missed by her husband, Larry Gay of St. Paul; daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon (Ryan) Hall, Dezarae (Steve) Cole, all of St. Paul; grandchildren, Justin, Isabelle, Natalie, Sami, and Morgan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Peggy Griffin of Elba, John and Michele Griffin of West Port, Washington; sisters, Norma Schlegel of Glenville, NE, Rose Griffin of Texas, Karen Griffin of Stanton; brother-in-law, Don Gay of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Joyce Gay of Grand Island, Doretta Arnett of Grand Island; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Nyla was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles and Ervin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellena, and Gayle Schlegel, Mary Jane and Leroy Potter, and Gary Gay.

