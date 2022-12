ST. PAUL — Nyla Mae Gay, 66, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.