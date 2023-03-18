Ormah Schuppan, 94

Ormah L. Schuppan, 94, of Grand Island, formerly of Doniphan, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doniphan. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to “The Little Cardinals Daycare”.

Ormah was born on Dec. 14, 1928, in Marysville, Kan., the daughter of Virgil and Madge (Sands) Stafford. Her grandfather lost their land at rock bottom prices, to build an ammunition plant. They moved to Inland. She graduated from Doniphan High School and went on to receive her teacher's certificate. Ormah taught country school. On Aug. 15, 1948, she married the love of her life William “Bill” Schuppan in Doniphan. When Ormah met Bill, he was wearing a sailor hat, although he was not in the military and she thought that was cute. This union was blessed with children, Stephen and Sherry. Ormah and Bill were married for 65 years before Bill's passing on July 8, 2014.

Ormah and her husband Bill enjoyed wintering in Arizona for more than 25 years. As they traveled, they collected many friendships. Some of her enjoyments included quilting, gardening and loved watching-feeding birds. Her greatest treasure was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Lori Schuppan of Doniphan; grandchildren, Lee (Julie) Schuppan, Sara Steffensmeier, Amber (Al Avery) Schuppan and Rachel (David) Mack; great-grandchildren, Braden, Caleb, Dylan and Abigail; and a sister, Detta Wright of Hastings.

She is preceded in death by her husband; an infant son, Robert; daughter, Sherry Steffensmeier; sister, Ilene Wilson; and brothers, Louis and Lyle Stafford.