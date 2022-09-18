Pamela Snow

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pamela Hilton Snow, 73, of Ashland, passed away September 7, 2022. Born October 26, 1948, in Lincoln, NE to Hiram and Eleanor (Wilson) Hilton.

Family members include her husband, Marc; sons John (Christine) Snow, Centennial, CO and Marcus (Erin) Snow, Omaha; grandchildren Riley, Jack, Andrew, Luella, and William Snow; brother John (Sarah) Hilton, San Diego, CA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Connie and David Snow, Janet and Robin Elstermeier; English family Victoria (Murdoch) and Andy Munday; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (9-24-22) Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A Street.

Memorials to Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Grand Island Community Foundation, Humanities Nebraska or any desired charity.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

