Pamela Sweley, 77

SCOTIA — Pamela S. Sweley, 77, of Neligh formerly of Scotia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to service on Friday at the Church. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela Sue was born on May 26, 1945, at Beatrice to Clarence and Janet (Hoffman) Sixel. 1948, the family moved to Scotia where she attended North Loup Scotia Schools and graduated in 1963 from North Loup Scotia High School. Pam attended Kearney State College and graduated in 1968.

On Aug. 15, 1971, Pam was united in marriage to Burdette Sweley. To this union two daughters were born, Angela Sue and Cheryl Renee. Following her divorce in 1980, she returned to Scotia where she raised her two daughters. Pam was very active in the community; including the Scotia Community Club, Women's Club and Community Theatre. She was a faithful member of the Zion Lutheran where she was active member in the choir, Ladies Aid and taught Sunday school. Pam was also employed as a librarian at the Scotia Public Library and worked in the cafeteria at the North Loup Scotia High School.

In 2017, she retired from the Library and moved to Tilden to be close to her family. She became a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden and was a member of the Ladies Aide. She later moved to Arbor Care Center in Neligh, where she was President of resident council and enjoyed participating in all the activities, especially bingo. She enjoyed keeping in contract with her friends from Scotia and her “hen friends”. Her grandchildren, Lora and Marcus were a special part of her life.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Bryan Reed; and two grandchildren, Lora and Marcus Reed all of Oakdale; a sister and brother-in-law, Janet Jo and Allen Macklem of Elkhorn; a sister-in-law, Susan Traudt of Grand Island; and her nieces and nephews and their families.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Cheryl Sweley; a brother, Robert Sixel; and nephew, Jarrod Sixel.