Pamela Sweley

Pamela Sweley, 77

SCOTIA — Pamela S. Sweley, 77, of Neligh formerly of Scotia passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to service on Friday at the Church. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

