 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pat Bartley

  • 0

Patricia ‘Pat' Bartley, 89

RAVENNA — Patricia Ann “Pat” Bartley, 89 of Ravenna, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the United Methodist Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Chuck Squire officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Bartley family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts