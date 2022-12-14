Patricia ‘Pat' Bartley, 89

RAVENNA — Patricia Ann “Pat” Bartley, 89 of Ravenna, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the United Methodist Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Chuck Squire officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Bartley family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.