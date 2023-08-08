Patricia G. Harder, 77

CAIRO - Patricia G. (Bruhn) Harder, 77, of Cairo, Nebraska, passed away on August 5, 2023, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, the Cairo United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kalaba Kapundu officiating. Burial will follow fellowship at 2 p.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Cairo United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Pat’s name to The Gathering Place (Senior Center of Cario). Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com

Pat was born on June 28, 1946, to Donald and Sadie (Meyer) Bruhn. She grew up on the family farm southeast of Cairo. Pat graduated from Cairo High School in 1964 and, as a senior, was selected to represent her school at the Harvest of Harmony. After graduation Pat worked at Fairacres Dairy in the office.

In 1968 she married Ron Harder, and they eventually bought a house in Cairo where she resided for the rest of her life. In 1984 Ron and Pat bought the Cairo Bowl where she was an active manager and well known for her homemade soups.

From this union came four children: Theresa, Robert, Ryan, and Tara. Pat enjoyed being with her kids during various school events, American Legion baseball and Cairo fast pitch softball, and supported them endlessly as they grew and took on new adventures.

Pat bowled for several years and participated in many tournaments in the local area. She was an avid dancer and enjoyed dancing polkas and waltzes at the Platt Duetsche and western dancing.

Among her other interests were playing pitch, needle point, cooking, spending time with grandkids and she rarely missed an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” or “Family Feud.” She also enjoyed tending to her houseplants as well as her collection of flowers and rose bushes outdoors.

She loved hosting everything from barbecues and birthday parties to Christmas and other holiday gatherings. An iced coffee — light on the ice and no whip — was a treat she would enjoy as was a DQ blizzard. She enjoyed traveling with memorable trips to Albuquerque, Hawaii, and a Caribbean cruise and anywhere with her children.

She had a collection of family photos, 8mm films, and a family history that was almost museum in quantity and quality. Pat loved helping folks with their needs, cleaning, cooking and loved pet sitting. She was a long-time member of the Cairo Methodist Church.

Pat was a loyal mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to those around her and did her best to make the world a better place. She will be missed.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Harder of Ravenna, Bob (Kristie) Harder of Cairo, and Ryan (Kellie) Harder of Cairo; grandchildren: Tara (Donald) Schutt, Trisha (Keith) Bock, Carson Harder, and Max Harder; brothers: Allen (Rhonda) Bruhn of Lincoln and Randy (fiancé Chris Webster) Bruhn of Omaha; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Tara; and and infant great-grandson, Kollin.

We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.