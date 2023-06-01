Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Patricia J. Opp, 77

WOOD RIVER — Patricia J. Opp, 77, of Wood River, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at The Monarch in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. The Rev. Jorge Canela will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service. Burial of the cremains will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery – Wood River at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, with a Rosary service at 7.

Survivors include her daughter, Lana Opp; one brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Jacque Shotkoski; and four sisters, Janis Palu, Cathy Bydalek, Rosie Dooley and Joyce Rowley.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society and may be sent in care of Apfel Funeral Home, 1123 W. Second St., Grand Island, NE 68801.

More information can be found, and online condolences may be left at: www.apfelfuneralhome.com