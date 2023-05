Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Patricia J. Opp, 77

LINCOLN — Patricia J. Opp, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Wood River died Monday, May 29, 2023, at The Monarch in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday June 4 at St. Mary’s, with a 7 p.m. rosary service.

More details will appear later.

