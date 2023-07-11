Patricia Louise (Warner) Swanson, 84

GREELEY — Patricia Louise (Warner) Swanson, 84, of Greeley, died peacefully surrounded by family July 2, 2023, in Omaha, after a brief fight with cancer.

Patricia was born in Greeley, Nebraska, on September 15, 1938. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Greeley in 1956, St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Lincoln in 1959, and received her Bachelor of Science from the University of St. Francis in 1981. She served for two years as a nurse with the Peace Corps in Brazil, and worked for 20 years as a nurse in Omaha.

Patricia married Jack Swanson on August 2, 1969, adopting Swanson’s two boys. Together they had four boys and two girls. Patricia loved babies, and she fostered dozens of babies awaiting adoption through Catholic Charities in Omaha, including several who had special needs.

Patricia was a woman of deep faith who could insert humor into any situation. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, researching genealogy, and riding her golf cart around Greeley. Patricia was known for her antics and practical jokes, and she loved to do the unexpected.

She will be remembered for her ability to make space in her life for just about anyone who crossed her path. Her fondest memories were of family vacations in Minnesota, her trips with friends, particularly to Ireland and Europe, pontoon days at Lake Calamus, Swanson family Christmas parties, and the annual Warner family reunion at Platte River State Park. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Patricia is survived by sons, John (Kristine) Swanson, Jeff (Melanie) Swanson, James (Renae) Swanson, Jay (Susan) Swanson, Jacob (Rebecca) Swanson, and Jerald (Andrea) Swanson; her daughters, Karna (Tomas) Lozoya, and Kayla Swanson; a daughter-in-law, Patty Swanson; 13 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her brothers, Father James Warner, Dave Warner, and Joseph (Joy) Warner; a sister, Kate (Terry) Bradigan; and numerous nieces and nephews, members of her extended family, and beloved friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Winifred (Hartman) Warner; her husband, Jack D. Swanson; a brother, Jerome Warner; a sister, Marilyn Warner; and sister-in-law, Pamela Warner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Father James Warner and Father Lawrence Vadakkan will be the Celebrants. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the church with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. T.J. Finn and Sons is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Cemetery Committee.