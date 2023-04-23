Patricia M. Breault, 83

GRAND ISLAND — Patricia M. Breault, 83, of Grand Island passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Tiffany Square. Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Patricia Mae was born on January 3, 1940, in Salina, Kansas to Erwin and Laura (Thorpe) Baker. She grew up in the Salina area and moved with her family to Leavenworth and Concordia, Kansas. In 1957 she graduated from Concordia High School.

After high school Patricia met and fell in love with Isadore (Izzy) Breault. They were united in marriage in Concordia on May 31, 1958. After they were married, they lived in Omaha and then moved to Grand Island. Patricia was a homemaker and the best mom a kid could have. She also worked at Wasmer Elementary School and Barr Middle School in the lunchroom.

Survivors include son, David Breault of Loveland, Colorado; sister-in-law: Marthann (Mel) Strait of Salina, Kansas; nephew, Chad Giersch of Concordia, Kansas; and niece, Kristie Giersch of Centennial, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Izzy in 2021; and sister, Barbara (Mel) Giersch.

Special thanks to Tiffany Square and all of the staff that helped take care of Patricia.