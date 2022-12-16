Patricia ‘Pat' Bartley, 89

RAVENNA — Patricia Ann “Pat” Bartley, 89, of Ravenna, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the United Methodist Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Chuck Squire officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Bartley family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Patricia Ann (Teahon) Bartley was born Jan. 6, 1933, at Broken Bow to Hubert and Dessie (Gardner) Teahon. She attended Broken Bow schools and graduated from Broken Bow High School. She married Darral Bartley on June 4, 1955 at Kearney. They had three children; Darral, Jr., Loree and Patrick. They moved around following Darral's work in construction and farming and settled in Ravenna 1965. She was a teacher having taught in rural Buffalo and Sherman Counties and in Poole and Ravenna. Pat was a member of the Church of Christ, Rebekah's and Lion's Club. Her and Darral were very active in the Ravenna Lion's Club having been members for over 50 years.

Pat is survived by her husband, Darral of Ravenna; daughter, Loree (Kevin) Wicht of Ravenna; three grandchildren, Kyle Wicht, Jason (Steffi Johnson) Barent and Dustin Bartley; five great-grandchildren, Kim Barent, Taylor Barent, Morgan Wicht, Jordan Johnson and Lilliana Johnson; sister, Beverly Dubas of Elyria; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Dick (Karen) Teahon of Omaha, and Mrs. Will (Virginia) Teahon of Bountiful, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Darral, Jr. and Patrick; grandson, Bryan Barent; sister, Barbara Worm; and brothers, Dick and Will Teahon.