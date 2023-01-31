Patricia ‘Pat' Prochaska, 84

HASTINGS — Patricia “Pat” Ann Prochaska, 84, of Hastings, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. Pastor Jerry Quandt will be officiating. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pat was born on May 31, 1938, at the hospital in Palmer. Her parents were Edith (Stone) Prochaska and Harry Prochaska. Pat attended Gage Valley School as an elementary student and St. Paul for High School. After graduating from high school at the age of 16 she then attended Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, Kan. for 4 years; Hastings College in Hastings, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, and Stanford University in California obtaining a Master of Arts Degree. Pat taught 3rd Grade for 37 years in two Hastings Elementary Schools. She was at Longfellow for 11 years and Hawthorne for 26 years.

As a youngster she enjoyed spending time on Sunday afternoons with neighborhood friends—Nora Nicholas Deffenbaugh, Shirley Maddox, and Ramona Maddox. Pat admitted she was not a quiet person and enjoyed her friends. One of her dislikes was milking cows as a 3rd Grade student when her mom was in the hospital. She also liked to spend time with her relatives to celebrate the holidays. As an adult she was a world traveler and saw many countries during the summers and when she retired.

Survivors include her aunt, Billie Ruth Gee of Colorado; cousins, Janet Koenig of Colorado, Cathy (Jim) Tyson of Iowa, Rebecca Stone (Mark Seiler) of Hawaii, Deborah Stone (Gary) Davis of Kearney, and Steen (Rogene) Stone of Grand Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

