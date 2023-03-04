Patricia ‘Patty' Williams, 79

Patricia “Patty” D. Williams, 79, of Grand Island, passed away March 2, 2023, at Tabitha, with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March also at the funeral home.

Patty was born on June 28, 1943, in Hastings, to Samuel and Grethel (Janssen) Borrell. She was raised and received her education in the Hastings area.

On Jan. 6, 1962, Patty was united in marriage to Melvin Williams. They were married for 61 years. Five children were blessed into this union.

Patty was a member of the Doniphan Methodist Church and Third City Christian Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Yahtzee, fishing, camping, crocheting, and watching baseball. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids she enjoyed going to her children and grandchildren's activities.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Melvin; children, Sonia (Jeff) Hargens, Bradley (Tammy) Williams, Curtiss (Crystal) Williams, Mike (Shawna) Williams; 12 grandchildren, Caleb, Tyler, Tayler, Lorenzo, Alex, Abby, Chandler, Chase, Keithan, Bailey, Jaden, Justyce; four great-grandchildren, Treaven, Adley, Ariyah, and Sawyer. She is also survived by her brothers, Jerry Borrell, Stanley Borrell; sister, Sandy Williams; and step-sisters, Rebecca Janning, Theresa Forsman, and Brenda Kramer.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel (Bonnie) Borrell, Grethel (Norbert) Forsman; son, Jeffery Williams; granddaughter, Kalyssa Ruge-Stafford; sister, Shirley Wilson; step-sister, Carole Aden; and parents-in-law, Russell and Lavetta Williams.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.