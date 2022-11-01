Patricia Virus, 73

Patricia Ann Virus, 73, of Grand Island, passed away at her home on Oct. 29, 2022.

Per her wishes, cremation was chosen. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Pat was born on Aug. 18, 1949, in Fairbury, to Floyd and Lorene (Vandevort) Osborne. She was raised and received her education in the Fairbury area, graduating from Fairbury High School in 1967.

On June 26, 1970, Pat was united in marriage to Larry Virus. Three children were blessed into this union. Pat spent time working at 3D in Doniphan, the Cornhusker Army Ammo Plant, and Dowd's Restaurant in Alda, before opening Pat's Specialty Ceramics.

Pat was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed making ceramics and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry; children, Scott Virus, Allen Virus, Tim Virus; seven grandchildren; and brother, Mike Osborne.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marilyn Tyree.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

