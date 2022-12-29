Patrick Hogan, 62

FULLERTON — Patrick Marshall Hogan, 62, of Fullerton, formerly of Denver, Colo., passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Revs. David Fulton and William L'Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Pat was born June 4, 1960, to Curtis and Jean (Ecord) Hogan in Denver, Colo. He attended George Washington High School and graduated in 1978. Following graduation, he got his electrical degree at ITT in Denver. He started working for ETI Industries in 1991. Pat traveled throughout the states doing electrical technician work. In 1992, he met Jody (Knopik) Nielsen and they were married Jan. 24, 1994, in Denver, Colo. On Jan. 1, 1994, Pat and Jody became co-owners of the Loup River Inn in Fullerton with Jody's parents, Eddie and Lea Knopik. Seven years later, they became sole owners, where he became known for his delicious prime rib, roast beef, and famous brown gravy.

Pat had several hobbies. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering on electrical projects, and being the family fixer upper guy on any broken item. His favorite holiday was the fourth of July, where he was the chief pyro-technician along with his life-long childhood buddy, Jim Mitchell. He loved to skeet shoot with Jim and his brothers-in-law and nephews every chance he got. Pat and Jody enjoyed all their travel adventures throughout the years.

He is survived by his wife, Jody Hogan of Fullerton; step-son, Ryan Nielsen of Williamston, N.C; grandson, Fostin Nielsen of Lincoln; mother, Jean Hogan of Denver, Colo; siblings, Christopher (Mary Ellen), Michael, Kathleen, and Kerry Hogan, all of Denver, Colo; and nieces, Emily (Patrick) Gallegos of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Erin Hogan of Denver, Colo.

He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Hogan.