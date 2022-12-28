Patrick Hogan

FULLERTON — Patrick Marshall Hogan, 62, of Fullerton, formerly of Denver, Colo., passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Revs. David Fulton and William L'Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service Friday, Dec. 30 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.