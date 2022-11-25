Patrick Lentz, 68

ST. PAUL — Patrick L. Lentz, 68, of St. Paul, died on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home in St. Paul.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Bob Carlson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday at Jacobsen Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Patrick was born on Feb. 8, 1954, in Ainsworth to Calvin and Audrey Lentz. He later moved to the Grand Island area where he graduated from Northwest High School on May 22, 1972. After graduation he moved to Illinios where he met and married Maria Falzone in St. Charles, Ill. on Dec. 29, 1973. Ultimately moving to St. Paul in 1992, where he spent the remainder of his life. He was passionate about his family, Huskers sports, and classic cars. He had a wonderful sense of humor that his family will forever cherish.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Maria Lentz of St. Paul; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Jennifer Lentz of Sandwich, Ill., Jason and April Lentz of Farwell; daughter, Jodi Price of St. Paul; grandchildren, Aiden Lentz, Brinley Lentz, Roman Lentz, Parker Lentz, Devin Lentz, James Price, Josslynn Price and Kuper Price; mother-in-law, Irma Falzone of Texas; stepsister, Eileen Ricketts of Illinois; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Beatriz and Duane Gatrel of Illinois; Silvia Richardson of Texas, Nancy Falzone of Illinois.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Laiden Lentz; brothers, Larry Lentz and Roger Lentz; stepfather, Doyle Hollenbeck; stepmother, Helen Lentz; father-in-law, Mario Falzone, Sr.; step-brothers, Dean Ferguson, Gene Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Jack Falzone, Mario Falzone, Jr., and Denny Richardson.

