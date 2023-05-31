Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Patrick J. “Pat” Rock, 87

ST. LIBORY — Patrick J. “Pat” Rock, 87, of St. Libory, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Bickford of Grand Island Assisted Living.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney B. Bruggeman will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a parish Rosary at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Pat was born on April 4, 1936, in Grand Island, the son of John and Kathryn (Donovan) Rock. He grew up on the family farm northeast of St. Libory and attended St. Libory’s parochial school and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1954.

He then lived and farmed south of St. Libory until the death of his parents. He then returned to the family homestead where he farmed until 2016.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Ann McCord on April 19, 1958, at St. Libory’s Catholic Church. He and Shirley lived, farmed and raised their 5 children on the Rock homestead.

He was a lifetime member of St. Libory’s Catholic Church. He also was a member of the Grand Island Saddle Club and the Spring Creek Saddle Club.

He is survived by his children and spouses, Denise and John Lukasiewicz of Omaha, John and Sherry Rock of St. Libory and Paula and Trebor Tomsu of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Maxwell and Kaitlyn Warner, Lindsey Warner and Steve Eckles, Daniel Warner, Steven Lukasiewicz and Krystal Swoboda, Adam Lukasiewicz, Corbin and Tiffany Lukasiewicz, Patrick and Kayleen Rock, Austin and Sammie Rock, Tucker Rock and Maggie Rock; seven great-grandchildren, Blair Warner, Quinn Warner, Atlas Eckles, Lexi Lukasiewicz, Lili Lukasiewicz, Rowen Rock and Addi Rock; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue Rohweder of Grand Island, Sharon and Jack Jarecke of Grand Island and Bill Werner of Cushing.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathryn Rock on May 1, 1960; his wife, Shirley Rock on Oct. 21, 2015; a daughter, Michelle Warner of June 16, 2018; a son, Carter Rock on Aug. 16, 2019; his in-laws, Frederick and Doris (Anderson) McCord; two sisters, Rosemary Werner and Sandra Jean Rock; and a brother-in-law, Norm Rohweder.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Pat’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.